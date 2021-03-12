STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu adds 670 new COVID-19 infections, four fatalities

Chennai reported 265 cases and three deaths. After 258 people were discharged, the city had 1,961 active cases.

Published: 12th March 2021 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 10:32 PM

COVID-19 testing being carried out.

COVID-19 testing being carried out. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 670 Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Friday, taking the tally to 8,58,272 and toll to 12,539. The State also vaccinated 94,282 people on the day.

Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 57, 18 and 44 cases respectively. All the districts in the State reported new cases on the day, although as many as 25 districts reported fewer than 10 fresh cases. Among those who tested positive is a passenger who arrived in the State from the UAE.

The State tested 65,109 samples and 64,933 people on Friday. After 527 people were discharged, the State had 4,483 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, all the deceased had comorbid conditions.

According to Health Department data, among the 94,282 people who were vaccinated on Friday, 34,455 were people over the age of 60 while 25,784 were people with comorbid conditions aged between 45 and 59 years. As many as 20,798 were frontline workers, and 13,245 were healthcare workers. The State has vaccinated 13,00,446 people till date.

