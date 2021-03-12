STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN cradle of knowledge since time immemorial: President Kovind

A total of 1,04,075 students graduated in the convocation. They include 85,247 undergraduate students, 16,777 postgraduate students and 2,051 PhD scholars.

Published: 12th March 2021 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind gives away the certificate to a graduate in Anna University in Chennai on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: 60 per cent of gold medalists and first-class degree awardees are women, said President Ram Nath Kovind, while addressing the 41st convocation of Anna University on Thursday. While a total of one lakh students from the varsity received their degree, 69 students who topped in various courses received gold medal from the President.

A total of 1,04,075 students graduated in the convocation. They include 85,247 undergraduate students, 16,777 postgraduate students and 2,051 PhD scholars. Select first-rank holders in full-time engineering and architecture courses, too, were awarded degrees in person. “I am told that more than one lakh candidates at the undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD levels are receiving degrees today, of which about 45 per cent are women,” President Kovind informed.

“Anna University is blessed to be located in this land of Tamil Nadu which has been the cradle of knowledge and learning since time immemorial. The long literary tradition spanning over centuries in the form of Sangam literature is a matter of pride for all Indians, as it symbolises the rich cultural heritage of our country,” the President added, noting that Anna University is the first Indian university to design, develop and operate a satellite in association with ISRO.

Presenting the annual report,Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa said that the institution was a shining example of success in conducting exams digitally. He said that the varsity had conducted arrear exams for over 4.5 lakh students online, adding in 2020-21, the varsity secured six patents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Anna University
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp