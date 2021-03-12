TN cradle of knowledge since time immemorial: President Kovind

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: 60 per cent of gold medalists and first-class degree awardees are women, said President Ram Nath Kovind, while addressing the 41st convocation of Anna University on Thursday. While a total of one lakh students from the varsity received their degree, 69 students who topped in various courses received gold medal from the President.

A total of 1,04,075 students graduated in the convocation. They include 85,247 undergraduate students, 16,777 postgraduate students and 2,051 PhD scholars. Select first-rank holders in full-time engineering and architecture courses, too, were awarded degrees in person. “I am told that more than one lakh candidates at the undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD levels are receiving degrees today, of which about 45 per cent are women,” President Kovind informed.

“Anna University is blessed to be located in this land of Tamil Nadu which has been the cradle of knowledge and learning since time immemorial. The long literary tradition spanning over centuries in the form of Sangam literature is a matter of pride for all Indians, as it symbolises the rich cultural heritage of our country,” the President added, noting that Anna University is the first Indian university to design, develop and operate a satellite in association with ISRO.

Presenting the annual report,Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa said that the institution was a shining example of success in conducting exams digitally. He said that the varsity had conducted arrear exams for over 4.5 lakh students online, adding in 2020-21, the varsity secured six patents.