Why no action against Special DGP in sexual harassment case, asks Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday questioned the Tamil Nadu government on the delay in taking action against the Special Director General of Police (DGP) accused of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the issue, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said the Special DGP has not been suspended, but the Superintendent of Police who allegedly waylaid the officer (to prevent her from filing a complaint) has been suspended.

“The SP was only an arrow, the Special DGP was the bow. But the arrow has been suspended, not the bow. Is the Special DGP so powerful that the State cannot suspend him,” the judge asked the State public prosecutor A Natarajan.

Seeking a status report on the investigation by March 16, the judge said the court would closely monitor the probe. The judge refused to vacate the prohibition against publicising the name of the accused in addition to that of the victim saying, “The court does not want a parallel media trial to happen in this case.”

Advocate Abdul Saleem, representing the Special DGP, submitted that while the accused officer was cooperating with the investigation and had made his submission before an internal complaints committee (ICC), a committee member had openly commented on WhatsApp that the accused should be hanged without trial. The comment was made even before the proceedings started, he said.

“And one of the committee members whom I have cited as a witness to my case is sitting as a committee member. Therefore, he may be permitted to put certain things to the court explaining the the manner in which the investigation is happening in a sealed cover,” Abdul Saleem said.

In response, Justice Anand Venkatesh said, “I would appreciate it if you keep watching as to what is happening here rather than making submissions in this case. The more submissions you make the more the court has a problem.”

“Whatever protest you want to make, give it writing and let it be part of the case file,” the judge said.