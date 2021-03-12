Will caste decide Vellore poll outcome?

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: The battle lines are drawn, and both the Dravidian majors are ready with their alliance pacts. As far as Vellore region is concerned – which comprises Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts – caste arithmetic is likely to play a crucial role. There are a total of 13 constituencies that fall within these three districts. Here, groups that will have a say in the poll outcome in a significant way are Vanniyar, Mudaliyar and Dalit communities. In certain smaller pockets, Yadav, Arunthathiyar and Mutharaiyar also hold sway.

At least seven Assembly segments in the Vellore region have dense Vanniyar population, with a vote share of more than 70,000. As a result, in Sholingur, Katpadi, Ranipet, Arcot, Anaicut and Jolarpet segments, most parties field Vanniyar candidates. Minister KC Veeramani and DMK general secretary Durai Murugan are notable leaders belonging to the community.

PMK has also won some constituencies – such as Anaicut, Arcot and Tirupattur – in the past. But, the problem is that the party does not have heavyweight leaders with big following. Similarly, the Mudaliyar community voters also have the potential to tilt the scales in their favour in segments including Sholingur, Arcot, Vellore and Gudiyatham.

Dalits, meanwhile, account for about 60,000 votes in four segments in the region and over 40,000 in the remaining seven segments in region which has three reserved seats – Arakkonam, KV Kuppam and Gudiyatham. Among minorities, Muslims hold sway in Vaniyambadi and Ambur constituencies. Observers feel DMK’s Kathir Anand managed to wrest the Vellore Lok Sabha seat by a slim margin due to the overwhelming support of Muslim voters in Vaniyambadi.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, AIADMK registered victory in seven segments and DMK in six. However, in the by-polls, DMK managed to wrest two, while AIADMK retained one. The coming together of AIADMK and PMK promises an engrossing battle.

Assembly segments

4 in Ranipet – Arakkonam, Sholingur, Ranipet and Arcot

5 in Vellore – Katpadi, Anaicut, Vellore, KV Kuppam and Gudiyatham

4 in Tirupattur – Tirupattur, Jolarpet, Ambur and Vaniyambadi

3 reserved (SC) segments – Arakkonam, KV Kuppam and Gudiyatham