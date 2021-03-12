STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will caste decide Vellore poll outcome?

Three communities to play major role in election results; AIADMK and PMK coming together promises an engrossing battle

Published: 12th March 2021 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

MLC polls, voting, election

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: The battle lines are drawn, and both the Dravidian majors are ready with their alliance pacts. As far as Vellore region is concerned – which comprises Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts – caste arithmetic is likely to play a crucial role. There are a total of 13 constituencies that fall within these three districts. Here, groups that will have a say in the poll outcome in a significant way are Vanniyar, Mudaliyar and Dalit communities. In certain smaller pockets, Yadav, Arunthathiyar and Mutharaiyar also hold sway.

At least seven Assembly segments in the Vellore region have dense Vanniyar population, with a vote share of more than 70,000. As a result, in Sholingur, Katpadi, Ranipet, Arcot, Anaicut and Jolarpet segments, most parties field Vanniyar candidates. Minister KC Veeramani and DMK general secretary Durai Murugan are notable leaders belonging to the community. 

PMK has also won some constituencies – such as Anaicut, Arcot and Tirupattur – in the past. But, the problem is that the party does not have heavyweight leaders with big following. Similarly, the Mudaliyar community voters also have the potential to tilt the scales in their favour in segments including Sholingur, Arcot, Vellore and Gudiyatham.

Dalits, meanwhile, account for about 60,000 votes in four segments in the region and over 40,000 in the remaining seven segments in region which has three reserved seats – Arakkonam, KV Kuppam and Gudiyatham. Among minorities, Muslims hold sway in Vaniyambadi and Ambur constituencies. Observers feel DMK’s Kathir Anand managed to wrest the Vellore Lok Sabha seat by a slim margin due to the overwhelming support of Muslim voters in Vaniyambadi.    

In the 2016 Assembly polls, AIADMK registered victory in seven segments and DMK in six. However, in the by-polls, DMK managed to wrest two, while AIADMK retained one. The coming together of AIADMK and PMK promises an engrossing battle.

Assembly segments
4 in Ranipet – Arakkonam, Sholingur, Ranipet and Arcot
5 in Vellore – Katpadi, Anaicut, Vellore, KV Kuppam and Gudiyatham
4 in Tirupattur – Tirupattur, Jolarpet, Ambur and Vaniyambadi
3 reserved (SC) segments – Arakkonam, KV Kuppam and Gudiyatham

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections Vellore caste Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp