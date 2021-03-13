STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A fight with ‘kooda’ in the name of Hooda in Puducherry

Puducherry is facing a million and one issues right now. Its government has been toppled by turncoat MLAs, and neither alliance has managed to seal its poll deals.

Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo | PTI)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry is facing a million and one issues right now. Its government has been toppled by turncoat MLAs, and neither alliance has managed to seal its poll deals. At this juncture, a bizarre fight erupted among Congress and BJP workers in the Union Territory on Friday, not over any local issue but over the happenings all the way back in Haryana. Chappals and dustbins were flung at each other, making the clash literally a ‘dirty’ one.

It all began on Friday morning when the BJP women’s wing decided to stage a protest in front of a local Congress office, against Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s act of ‘lowering the dignity of women’. Hooda had recently taken out a tractor rally in Haryana to protest against the rising fuel prices. He was seated on the tractor that was being pulled by Congress MLAs, both men and women. The video went viral on social media and was widely condemned for being inhumane.         

When the BJP protest was happening outside, Congress functionaries were holding a consultation inside. They confronted the BJP workers for raising slogans against Hooda. The confrontation soon turned into a clash. Footwear, dustbins, and even a flower vase, were flung at each other.

The Grand Bazaar police rushed in and pacified both groups, but not before viral news was made. Both groups parted. BJP workers decided to continue shouting, but at a spot farther away from the Congress office. Congress workers decided to return the verbal volley from their position.

