STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

After four decades, ticket denied to Veerapandi family

AIADMK & DMK have fielded contestants outside Solai Gounder family in Veerapandi

Published: 13th March 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: Breaking a four-decade-old tradition, Dravidian majors AIADMK and DMK have fielded contestants from outside the Solai Gounder family in Veerapandi. Such is the family’s sway over the electorate that AIADMK or DMK fielded them in 11 out of the 14 Assembly elections held so far in Veerapandi. They have been successful 10 times.

Family tree
Solai Gounder is the father of S Arumugam, the late DMK strongman fondly called as Veerapandiyar. He had two wives. Palaniappan and Kandasamy are the sons of his first wife. Arumugam and Kuppusamy are children of his second wife. Arumugam joined the DMK in 1949, and first contested from Veerapandi in 1962. He contested successfully two more times –1967 and 1972.

He fell out with his elder brother Palaniappan in 1970 following a dispute over sharing property. Palaniappan and his son ‘Poolavari’ Sukumaran were hardcore fans of matinee icon MG Ramachandran and joined the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK) in 1972 when the latter parted ways with the DMK. Ever since, the family dispute turned into fierce political rivalry between Arumugam and Palaniappan.

In 1973, Palaniappan and Sukumaran were murdered. AIADMK rode the sympathy wave of the double murder during the by-elections to Dindigul constituency. AIADMK’s  candidate Maya Thevar won. MGR fielded Palaniappan’s elder daughter, Vijayalakshmi Palanisamy, in 1980 and 1984. She won both times defeating DMK candidates Srinivasan and Subramaniam.

AIADMK suffered a vertical split after MGR’s demise. S K Selvam, grandson of Solai Gounder and son of Kuppusamy, contested 1989 elections from Veerapandi on Jayalalithaa faction but lost. In 1996, Arumugam won. In 2001, Selvam contested on an AIADMK ticket and defeated Arumugam by 30,000 votes. In 2006 Vijayalakshmi contested but lost to Arumugam’s son A Raja.  In 2011, Selvam wrested the constituency back by defeating Raja by 27,000 votes. In 2016, Vijayalakshmi’s sister S Manonmani defeated Raja.

Whiff of fresh air
This time, AIADMK chose a candidate from outside the family. DMK too not give a ticket to the kin of the late DMK strongman. Though Raja and Prabhu sought tickets, the high command fielded Dr A K Tharun (39). He is the son-in-law of Arumugan’s elder son late Chezhiyan alias Nedunchezhiyan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veerapandi Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp