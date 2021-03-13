Country proudly marching forward: Guv Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of commemoration of 75th anniversary of India’s freedom (Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav), Governor Banwarilal Purohit participated as chief guest at an event held at Gandhi Mandapam campus on Friday.

“I am happy to note that Prime Minister is launching the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahtosav’ at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad in commemoration of the 91st anniversary of the historic salt satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi. India is on a proud forward march in the comity of nations. We are the fastest-growing emerging economy,” he said.

Banwarilal Purohit also noted that India is on the cusp of reaping the benefits of demographic dividend. India is self-reliant and respected all over the world not only for its political and economic stability but also for its deep cultural roots and social cohesion.

Vikram Kapur IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, Anandrao V Patil, IAS, Secretary to Governor, Mahesan Kasirajan, IAS, secretary to Government, Tamil Development and Information Department, R Seethalakshmi IAS, Collector, Chennai also participated in the event.

A similar event is being organised in Vellore Fort in order to re-enact and recall the Vellore Mutiny, the first ever revolt by Indian sepoys against the East India Company in 1806.