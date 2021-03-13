DMK is merely family business, charges EPS

By Express News Service

SALEM: Reiterating his attack that DMK is a family-run party, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday campaigned in Vazhapadi region of Salem to garner votes for his party’s Yercaud candidate K Chitra. “This election is between good and evil,” he claimed. “If Dharma should win, people must vote for AIADMK. What has DMK ever done for people apart from corruption? And how dare does Stalin criticise AIADMK?”

He alleged that DMK’s was the only government that was dismissed over corruption charges. “I have said this many times... I am ready to respond to any allegation that Stalin may level against the government. I am ready to hold a debate even in Vazhapadi. Stalin may ask his questions and we will give our statements. But, in return, DMK must give details about corruption charges and cases pending against its party members. Stalin has not responded to my challenge,” Palaniswami said.

“Unable to stomach the welfare measures initiated by our government, Stalin has raised such allegations. In the end, only Dharma will win.” Speaking about election promises, Palaniswami said his party had consistently kept its word. “We provided laptops to over 52 lakh students in the State at a cost of Rs 7,337 crore. DMK, on the other hand, promised to give two acres of land. Where is it?” The CM also harped on his party’s achievements in containing Covid and introducing water harvesting schemes.

“During the DMK regime of 2006-11, we did not know when we would have power supply. It was so erratic. But once Jayalalithaa came to power, we ensured the State got uninterrupted power supply. The student enrolment ratio for higher education was 36 for every 100 students in 2011. Now, it has gone up to 49.” He then mocked Stalin for predicting that his government would fall prematurely. “I have entered my fifth year successfully. We farmers have the habit of completing any given task successfully.”

“I understand the suffering of people. DMK, on the other hand, is a party for the family. If it comes to power, land grabbing will resume. Goonda raj will return. My duty, unlike theirs, is to work for the people. I am accessible by the people.” Speaking at Tammampatti later, the CM pointed out that his government had opened more than 2,000 Amma clinics across the State. He also highlighted the NEET quota that had been introduced for government school students.