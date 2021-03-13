STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First-timers and family: DMK strikes a balance

Nine doctors, six doctorateholders, 13 engineers... the DMK candidates list is a good mix of youngsters, seasoned politicians, and, as expected, family members of yesteryear heavyweights.

DMK chief MK Stalin with the list of candidates on Friday | P JAWAHAR

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nine doctors, six doctorateholders, 13 engineers... the DMK candidates list is a good mix of youngsters, seasoned politicians, and, as expected, family members of yesteryear heavyweights. Among the 173 names announced on Friday were Udhayanidhi Stalin, the DMK president’s son; Vetri Azhagan, grandson of veteran K Anbazhagan; and Dr Ezhilan, son of former State planning commission vice-president M Naganathan. In terms of gender, the ratio remained skewed as just 12 women made the cut.

“It should be presumed that Kalaignar is contesting,” DMK chief MK Stalin said, recalling his father M Karunanidhi’s memory in his message to the cadre. “This is not a list of candidates, but winners,” he said. The DMK will take on its archrival and ruling party, the AIADMK, in about 130, and the BJP in 14, of the total 234 constituencies. Most sitting MLAs 79 of them in total have been given a ticket.

A few of them missed the bus because of alliance compulsions. Despite being known for its dynasty politics, the party denied tickets to family members of former ministers Veerapandi Arumugam, Pongalur Palaniswami, Erode NKKP Raja and Theni Mookaiya.

Instead, several newcomers who have made a name for themselves in the social media landscape have made the cut, such as Thanga Tamil Selvan, RS Raja Kannappan, and Karthikeya Sivasenathipathi. Thanga Tamil Selvan will take on Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Bodinayakanur while Sivasenathipathi, who became popular with the Jallikattu protests, will face minister SP Velumani. Stalin said he will file the nomination on March 15.

Kamal to fight in Kovai
Coimbatore: Banking on his party’s decent show in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan has chosen Coimbatore South constituency for his maiden contest. He would
be locking horns with candidates of the BJP and Congress

