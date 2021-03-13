Flying squad official lodges complaint against minister in Tamil Nadu

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A flying squad official has lodged a police complaint against AIADMK minister Kadambur C Raju, accusing him of threatening in Thoothukudi district on Friday. The minister, speaking to The New Indian Express, has strongly refuted the allegations.

According to the complaint lodged at the Nalattinputhur police station, flying squad head and junior engineer of State Highways Department Marimuthu, who inspected the vehicles of Raju at Uthupatti diversion, alleged that the minister had prevented him from discharging his duties, did not cooperate with the vehicle check and threatened and abused him. The police have taken the complaint but are yet to give a CSR number.

However, Raju, refuted the allegations. He said that the flying official had inspected his vehicle and the two vehicles in which his supporters were travelling at the Uthupatti diversion. “I asked him to let the supporter leave after his vehicle was searched as he had to attend a meeting in Kovilpatti. But he did not, and he also compelled me to wait. I waited while the two other vehicles were searched," he said. There is no truth to the allegations made by the official in his complaint. I think this must be a conspiracy,” he charged.

The complainant Marimuthu told TNIE that he lodged the complaint against the minister after Sangaranarayanan, the Returning Officer of Kovilpatti assembly segment, gave the nod to proceed as per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Sources said that Marimuthu had previously checked the vehicle belonging to Amma Peravai north district secretary Selvakumar, who was travelling behind the minister's vehicle on March 2, the day Raju began his election campaign at Kazhugumalai. Due to the surprise inspection by Marimuthu, the party cadre removed the party flags, sources added. District Election Officer and Collector Dr K Senthil Raj told TNIE that he had deputed District Revenue Officer (DRO) Kannabiran to inquire into the complaint.