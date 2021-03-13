STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Puducherry CM Narayanasamy opts out of fray in Nellithope, DMK fields debutant

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has opted out of contesting from Nellithope from where he was elected to the Puducherry Assembly in a byelection in 2016. The seat has been allotted to the DMK which has fielded V Karthikeyan, a debutant who is the chairman of a rural women’s college.

Narayanasamy may either not contest at all or may move to another constituency. It will become clear when the Congress announces its list of candidates on Sunday.

DMK South Convener and MLA R Siva has also shifted to Villianur instead of Orleanpet from where he was elected in 2016. In his place, the party has nominated S Gopal, another new face. Villianur has been a high profile constituency from where former PWD minister A Namassivayam was elected in the 2011 and 2016 election.

As he has quit the Congress and joined the BJP now, the DMK would now contest the seat. It is not known whether Namassivayam would contest the seat on the BJP ticket or would move to another constituency as the BJP is yet to announce the candidates as well as the seats it would contest as part of the NDA.

ALSO READ: NDA still has no CM face in Puducherry as BJP remains non-committal on Rangasamy's prospects

Among the other 12 names announced by the party are former Education Minister S P Sivakumar who would contest the Raj Bhavan seat. Sivakumar last contested the seat in 2006 and won. But after delimitation when Raj Bhavan was merged with Cassicade, the seat went to the Congress in the alliance in 2011.

K Lakshminarayanan who won the Cassicade seat in 2001 and 2006 was fielded by Congress and since then has been contesting the Raj Bhavan seat and winning. With Lakshminarayanan moving to the NR Congress in the NDA and expected to contest on behalf of the party, a keen fight is emerging between him and Sivakumar.

The Uppalam constituency has again been alloted to former MLA Anibal Kennedy who lost narrowly by just 908 votes to AIADMK’s A Anbazhagan in 2016 Assembly elections. The two are likely to take on each other again this time.

Former Health Minister A M H Nazeem would contest Karaikal (South). He last won the seat in 2011, but lost to K A U Assana of AIADMK in 2016. Both may once again cross swords if the seat is allotted to the AIADMK in the NDA.

Geetha Anandan, the DMK MLA from Neravy T R Pattinam, has not been nominated to contest the elections. In her place M Nagathiagarajan, a first-timer, has been nominated.

The other DMK nominees are Sun Kumaravelu in Mangalam, L Sampath in Mudaliarpet, A Krishnan alias A K Kumar in Mannadipet, S Muthuvelu in Kalapet and A Mughilan in Thirubuvanai (SC). All of them are fresh faces, who will be making their electoral debut. No candidate has been announced for Bahour so far.

