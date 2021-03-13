ICG holds community interaction at 20 villages

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard in coordination with Fisheries officials and Marine Police carried out special community interaction programme at 20 coastal villages of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’.

In the programme, the role of fishermen was underlined as ‘Eyes and Ears’ in the domain of Coastal Security and the importance of being a good and responsible citizen, a release said. Additionally, there were training sessions on safety at sea, carrying out basic life-saving equipment and biometric ID cards to the fishermen.