Nine constituencies in Tiruchy set for direct battle between 'two leaves' and 'rising sun'

Although the ‘rising sun’ and ‘two leaves’ will be in the direct contest, in two of the nine seats the parties’ allies are being fielded on the symbol of the Dravidian majors.

Published: 13th March 2021 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flag (left) and DMK flag (right)

AIADMK flag (left) and DMK flag (right) (File photos| EPS)

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: It's going to be a nail-biting contest in Tiruchy as all nine constituencies in the district are set to witness a direct battle between the AIADMK’s 'two leaves' and DMK’s 'rising sun' symbols on April 6, the first time this has occurred since 1991.

"This kind of situation never arises. It not only makes the fight tougher, but also will mean victory is sweeter. We are waiting to start our campaign and make our party candidates win," said Raja, an AIADMK functionary from Tiruchy district.

It is to be noted that even in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Tiruchy seat only witnessed a contest between candidates from Congress and DMDK. With both parties, in alliance with DMK and AIADMK respectively, contesting on their own symbol, the entire district was flooded with images of their symbols of the 'hand' and 'murasu' at the time.

It was in 1991, that the district last saw a direct contest between the two popular symbols. Since then, at least one ally of the parties has contested from a constituency on their own symbol. Apart from Tiruchy, in the central region Perambalur district is also set to witness a similar competition as in both Kunnam and Perambalur, candidates from the Dravidian parties are in the poll fray.

