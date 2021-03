By Express News Service

“This election is between Dharma and Evil,” said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami while campaigning in Vazhapadi region of Salem district

“If Dharma should win, people must vote for AIADMK. What has DMK ever done for people apart from corruption?” the Chief Minister asked

”DMK is a party for the family. If it comes to power, land grabbing will resume. Goonda raj will return. My duty, unlike theirs, is to work for the people,” said Palaniswami