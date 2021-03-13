OPS files papers, says AIADMK will win again

By Express News Service

THENI/TIRUNELVELI: Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam filed his nomination from Bodinayakanur constituency, at the tahsildar’s office on Friday. After filing the papers, he told reporters that the AIADMK would win all the 234 seats in the upcoming elections and form government again.

“In the last 10 years, I have fulfilled all the demands of the people of my constituency. I ensured that all facilities were in place during the pandemic and natural calamities,” he added. Panneerselvam also said that after winning the election, he would set up a mango pulp plant at Bodinayakanur, which has been a long-pending demand of the people.

The 70-year-old and his spouse P Vijayalakshmi, residing in Periyakulam in the district, have two sons and a daughter. His son P Raveendranath Kumar is sitting Theni MP. Panneerselvam is contesting from Bodinayakanur for the third time. In the 2016 election, he received 99,531 votes and served as Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2011 elections, he secured 95,235 votes, which was 56.69 per cent of the total votes polled. He served as Chief Minister for a period of six months from 2001 to 2002. Again, from December 6, 2016, to February 2017, he served as Chief Minister.

BJP candidate Nainar Nagenthran filing his nomination to

contest Assembly polls in Tirunelveli | V KARTHIK ALAGU

Nainar Nagendran files papers even before BJP releases candidate list

Even before official announcement on candidate list from the BJP, the party’s State vice president Nainar Nagendran filed his nomination to contest the Assembly polls on Friday.

In a surprise to even his party cadre, Nagendran submitted his nomination without the Form B, before the Returning Officer Sivakrishnamurthy. He was not accompanied by his party cadre or any AIADMK leader during the submission. “This is an auspicious day to do good things, so I filed the papers today. I will submit the Form B later,” Nagendran told reporters.

