STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS files papers, says AIADMK will win again

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam filed his nomination from Bodinayakanur constituency, at the tahsildar’s office on Friday.

Published: 13th March 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam filed his nomination to contest from the Bodinayakanur | Express

By Express News Service

THENI/TIRUNELVELI: Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam filed his nomination from Bodinayakanur constituency, at the tahsildar’s office on Friday. After filing the papers, he told reporters that the AIADMK would win all the 234 seats in the upcoming elections and form government again.

“In the last 10 years, I have fulfilled all the demands of the people of my constituency. I ensured that all facilities were in place during the pandemic and natural calamities,” he added. Panneerselvam also said that after winning the election, he would set up a mango pulp plant at Bodinayakanur, which has been a long-pending demand of the people.

The 70-year-old and his spouse P Vijayalakshmi, residing in Periyakulam in the district, have two sons and a daughter. His son P Raveendranath Kumar is sitting Theni MP. Panneerselvam is contesting from Bodinayakanur for the third time. In the 2016 election, he received 99,531 votes and served as Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2011 elections, he secured 95,235 votes, which was 56.69 per cent of the total votes polled. He served as Chief Minister for a period of six months from 2001 to 2002. Again, from December 6, 2016,  to February 2017, he served as Chief Minister.

BJP candidate Nainar Nagenthran filing his nomination to
contest Assembly polls in Tirunelveli |  V KARTHIK ALAGU

Nainar Nagendran files papers  even before BJP releases candidate list
Even before official announcement on candidate list from the BJP, the party’s State vice president Nainar Nagendran filed his nomination to contest the Assembly polls on Friday. 

In a surprise to even his party cadre, Nagendran submitted his nomination without the Form B, before the Returning Officer Sivakrishnamurthy. He was not accompanied by his party cadre or any AIADMK leader during the submission. “This is an auspicious day to do good things, so I filed the papers today. I will submit the Form B later,” Nagendran told reporters.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
O Panneerselvam AIADMK Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp