Samanthampettai fishers to boycott polls?

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Fishermen from Samanthampettai, who resorted to a week-long protest in December demanding a fish landing centre, have threatened to boycott the Assembly poll. On Friday, they installed digital banners, held black flags and staged protest.

E Vijayan, a representative from Samanthampettai fisherfolk panchayat, said, “During our protest in December, officials promised to begin the construction works of a fish landing centre. But, till now, they have not even surveyed the place. Why should we vote when our demand has been pending since 2015.”