Senthil Balaji to lock horns with MR Vijayabhaskar

KARUR: The DMK’s Karur district in-charge and current MLA of Aravakurichi constituency, V Senthil Balaji, has been fielded in Karur constituency against Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar.

Senthil Balaji (46), who hails from Rameshwarapatti village in Karur, has a bachelor’s degree in commerce degree from Karur Government Arts College at Thanthonimalai. He began his political career by joining the MDMK and then shifted to the DMK in 1995. In 1996, he became the Karur Panchayat Union Councillor of Manmangalam Panchayat.

Later, he joined the AIADMK in early 2000. He rose to become the AIADMK’s Karur district secretary in 2007. He became MLA of Karur constituency in 2006 and 2011 on AIADMK ticket and was made Transport Minister in 2011. Then, he was stripped of all posts in 2015.

After a rift with TTV Dhinakaran, Senthil Balaji joined the DMK in 2018. He was then named the party’s Karur district in-charge in 2019. Later, he went on to win the 2019 Aravakurichi by-election.