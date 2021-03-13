TN elections 2021: Contenders from DMK camp

By Express News Service

Following announcement of candidates, cadre of the Dravidian majors are gearing up for one of the best-ever poll clashes

M Ramachandram (75) of the DMK will contest from Orathanadu against AIADMK’s deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam. In 2016, Ramachandran had defeated Vaithilingam in the same constituencies. He was an MLA from the erstwhile Tiruvonam constituency

The DMK has fielded the Jothiraman(57), who has been Kudavasal panchayat union secretary for 30 years, against Food Minister R Kamaraj. Jothiraman was elected Kudavasal panchayat union president in 2006. He is a farmer

Poondi S Kalaivanan (56), Tiruvarur district secretary of DMK and sitting MLA from Tiruvarur, has been renominated to contest from the constituency. He successfully contested during the by-elections held following the demise of M Karunanidhi. He has been district secretary of the DMK from 2008

M Panneerselvam, two-time former MLA, will go against against incumbent MLA PV Bharathi in Sirkazhi special Assembly constituency. The 66-year-old MA-BL graduate hails from Thirumayiladi in Kollidam. He has held various senior positions in the party since joining the DMK in the early 1980s

V Muthuraja

DMK’s Ariyalur district secretary SS Sivasankar will contest from Kunnam Assembly constituency against sitting MLA and AIADMK’s Perambalur district secretary RT Ramachandran. Sivashankar had been Kunnam MLA from 2011 to 2016. The 51-year-old has completed BE and has held various positions in the DMK. After NEET aspirant Anitha’s death, Sivashankar was at the forefront of many protests against NEET

In Pudukkottai, the only sitting MLA who hasn’t been given a ticket is Periyannan Arassu. V Muthuraja (43) will be contesting from Pudukkottai. Arassu isn’t contesting this time due to health reasons. He will be fighting against Karthik Thondaiman of the AIADMK

DMK’s North Nagapattinam secretary, ‘Nivetha’ M Murugan, will take on AIADMK’s Mayiladuthurai secretary and incumbent MLA S Pavunraj in the Poompuhar constituency. This will be Murugan’s first Assembly election. Murugan runs a private higher secondary school