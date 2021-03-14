STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 private school students test Covid positive in Thanjavur

As many as 20 students of a private girls higher secondary school in Ammapettai in Thanjavur district tested positive for Covid-19.  

Published: 14th March 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Following this, samples of as many as 800 persons, including 460 students of the school, their parents, teachers and contacts were taken. Of these, 20 students tested positive and were admitted to hospitals. Collector M Govinda Rao visited the school and interacted with the students on Saturday.

He told Express that the students who tested positive were asymptomatic. The classrooms are being disinfected and the school will be closed for 14 days. The surrounding areas are being monitored. He also said that 72 teams, including static surveillance teams and flying squads, formed for the elections have been told to follow all safety precautions.

