20 private school students test Covid positive in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: As many as 20 students of a private girls higher secondary school in Ammapettai in Thanjavur district tested positive for Covid-19. According to sources, one of the students developed symptoms and her test results came positive.

Following this, samples of as many as 800 persons, including 460 students of the school, their parents, teachers and contacts were taken. Of these, 20 students tested positive and were admitted to hospitals. Collector M Govinda Rao visited the school and interacted with the students on Saturday.

He told Express that the students who tested positive were asymptomatic. The classrooms are being disinfected and the school will be closed for 14 days. The surrounding areas are being monitored. He also said that 72 teams, including static surveillance teams and flying squads, formed for the elections have been told to follow all safety precautions.