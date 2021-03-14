AIADMK rolls out 'high cost' promises to woo women, students, unemployed youth

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK which has vowed to retain power for a record third consecutive term, on Sunday rolled out ‘high cost’ electoral promises to all sections of the society especially the women, students and unemployed youth.

Taking forward the promise of freebies further, the party has promised a washing machine to each rice card holder. Also, the key promises aimed at lessening the financial burden of the common man include provision of six gas cylinders per year free of cost.

AIADMK top brass Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released the manifesto which has 163 promises, at the party headquarters in the presence of senior leaders of the party.

The manifesto has reiterated a key promise already made by Palaniswami but may have a paradigm shift in the reservation system in the State: Steps will be taken to conduct caste-wise census to ensure the development of people of all communities in accordance with their proportionate population. This follows the complaints that the government has allocated 10.5 percent reservation to the Vanniyar community alone and other communities might be affected by this move.

The major promises for women include Rs.1,500 per month assistance for women, Cable TV connection free of cost, washing machines and solar-power cooking stove for all family card-holders to ease the work burden of the women, 50 percent reduction in bus fare for women who travel in city buses and increasing maternity leave for women government employees to one year.

The promises for students include waiver of educational loans availed by by students, 2GB free data for college students throughout the year, subsidy for buying two wheelers to girl students who are studying in colleges, extension of nutritious noon meal schemes to the standards IX, X, XI and XII and provision of 200 ml of milk to all students from Anganwadi to Higher Secondary courses. A high-quality training centre would be established in each district to encourage the students who wish to take examinations like UPSC, NEET, IIT-JEE and TNPSC.

The promises aimed at wooing unemployed youth include government employment for one person from families who have no government employee till now and starting IT Parks in every district to generate more employment opportunities, establishing a separate university for skill development, allocation of Rs.3,500 crore for skill development training, doubling the monthly assistance being given to unemployed youth and provision of start-up loans for young entrepreneurs who wish to launch their business ventures.

Asked how the State government would get the financial requirements that are needed for implementing electoral promises like providing washing machines etc., since already the government is facing financial crunch, Palaniswami quipped: "Did you pose the same question to the DMK? We have fulfilled our promises made in 2011 and 2016. Similarly, we will fulfil the present promises too by increasing the financial resources of the government.

Some of the common promises both DMK and AIADMK have made include MSP for banana, turmeric, tapioca, millets, etc; subsidy for buying auto rickshaws, loan facility for unemployed youth to start their business ventures; monthly calculation of electricity bill; enhancing the maternity leave for women government employees to 12 months and supply of milk for school students.

Under the Amma House Scheme, for those who are not possessing their own houses, the government will buy lands in rural areas and build concrete houses. In urban areas, multi-storey residential quarters will be built in government lands.

Under the Kula Vilakku Scheme, Rs.1,500 will be paid into the bank accounts of housewives of all family cardholders with a view to attain economic equality; in families which have only men, the amount will be credited to the bank accounts of the head of the family.

The AIADMK has promised that all essential commodities supplied through ration shops will be delivered at the doorsteps of the cardholders. DMDK founder Vijayakanth mooted this idea and made it his election promise many years ago.

Aiming at helping the farmers, the AIADMK manifesto promised that farmers will be given Rs.7,500 as agricultural subsidy while ensuring Minimum Support Price for turmeric, onion, tapioca, paddy, sugarcane, banana and millets. The Central government will be urged to provide MSP to paddy on par with wheat. Also considering the production cost for paddy and sugarcane, the State government’s incentive for them would be increased. Also, with a view devise schemes for making agriculture a profit making profession, State Agricultural Authority will be formed. A new scheme for providing agricultural equipment like tractors, bulldozers etc., on rent will be started. To encourage improving arid lands as agricultural lands, an agricultural research centre will be started in association with Israel universities. To improve the rural economy, the Animal Husbandry Board will be launched.

Asked about his views on the DMK's election manifesto, Palaniswami said: "The DMK has given as electoral promises the schemes which I announced already and started implementing already. For example, the crop loan waiver for farmers, waiver of gold jewel loans availed by the poor, waiver of loans of women's Self Help Groups and three phase power supply for farmers.

On the electoral promise of the DMK that separate courts would be set up to hear corruption cases, the Chief Minister said "It is the DMK which is known for engaging in corrupt deeds. Till now, corruption cases against 13 former Ministers are pending before the courts. Let the DMK face them first. They have been deferring the cases by getting more and more hearings.

Responding to a question on the Arumugasamy Commission, Palaniswami said, "DMK leaders M Karunanidhi and his son were responsible for the death of Amma (J Jayalalithaa) since the DMK has challenged the court verdict which acquitted her in cases. People of the State know well why Amma died. The Almighty and Amma's soul will punish them.