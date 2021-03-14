DMK’s manifesto replete with fake promises: Velumani

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Saturday said that the DMK’s election manifesto had “nothing but fake promises.” Addressing the media after a meeting with party candidates in the city, Velumani said that the “real manifesto” will be released by Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami “who keeps his word”.

The CM has already given a few hints about the AIADMK manifesto through various poll promises, he added. During the meeting with the candidates, the Minister asked them to work at the grassroots-level and list the government’s achievements over the past 10 years to achieve a massive victory.

“The AIADMK will create history by winning three Assembly elections consecutively,” he said, adding that there was an “Edappadi Palaniswami wave” in the State. The Minister, who has started his campaign on Saturday, canvassed for votes by distributing pamphlets on the government’s achievements at Sugunapuram and Mayilkal.