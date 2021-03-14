STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free temples from govt control: Sadhguru

It is high time the process of freeing temples from government control began, as already thousands of temples in Tamil Nadu are being ruined, said Isha Foundation head Sadhguru.

Sadhguru during an interactive session with actor Santhanam | R Satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is high time the process of freeing temples from government control began, as already thousands of temples in Tamil Nadu are being ruined, said Isha Foundation head Sadhguru. He also pointed out that as per the Constitution of the country, the government has no right to involve itself in religious activities.

Though all religions manage their own spaces of worship, the special Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act gives the State control over Hindu temples. Addressing a press conference here, the Sadhguru said, “The State government has admitted before the Madras High Court around 1,200 idol images (Murthis) of various temples have been stolen.

A police officer has said in many temples, fake idol images have been reinstalled.” Sadhguru, who launched a movement for freeing temples from government control a couple of weeks ago, urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK president MK Stalin to include the promise in their election manifestos.

The Isha Foundation head said temples are not mere buildings but have been ‘souls of a tradition’ for thousands of years.  Asked about allegations against him that he has encroached forest department lands for his ashram, Sadhuguru said, “I have invited everyone to Isha to inspect whether the allegations are true. But no one has turned up. The forest department has also denied this. If you prove that I have encroached even an inch of forest land or tribal land or land belonging to any individual, I leave this country,” he asserted. 

