STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

It’s going to be a parade of BJP leaders in Puducherry

The Prime Minister will address another rally, while Amit Shah will lead a road show and  Nadda will address a rally in Karaikal region. 

Published: 14th March 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home minister Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The BJP is bracing up for a series of high-decibel campaigns by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and several other ministers, as the party has set its eyes on capturing power in Puducherry, which has been a Congress bastion so far. The Prime Minister will address another rally, while Amit Shah will lead a road show and Nadda will address a rally in Karaikal region. 

Several other leaders like Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among those who are likely to campaign in Puducherry, said Nirmal Kumar Surana, election in-charge for Puducherry BJP. They would start their campaigns after the process of filing nominations is over by March 22 and the candidates are in the fray, he added.

The focus of the campaigns would be the promise to make Puducherry, the ‘BEST’ which stands for development of Business, Education, Spiritualism, and Tourism hubs, said Surana. When asked why the saffron party was concentrating so much on the tiny Union Territory, Surana shot back saying, “Why not Puducherry?”  The BJP has so far not made any electoral inroads in any of the four regions of the UT and is expecting to come to power this time. 

“The party’s prospects cannot be assessed based on its performance in previous elections, as the party has grown since then,” said Surana. Understandably, he is confident after the entry of half a dozen leaders from Congress, AINRC, and DMK into the party fold. The BJP, along with NR Congress, and AIADMK would make a formidable alliance, based on which, the NDA will sweep the polls,” said a highly optimistic Surana, who is also the vice president of the State unit of Karnataka BJP. 

“The party is taking suggestions from people on their requirements through the campaign launched with dropboxes. After looking through them, the best ones will be taken for framing the party’s election manifesto. Already 20,000 people have given their suggestions and the exercise will continue upto March 20,” he added. The party has been propagating the idea of one party rule at both the Centre and State for quite sometime.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Puducherry Amit Shah Puducherry Elections Puducherry Elections 2021 Puducherry Polls 2021 Puducherry Polls Puducherry Assembly Polls 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp