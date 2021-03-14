STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No loss due to DMDK leaving AIADMK front: EPS

Commenting on the exit of DMDK from the AIADMK alliance, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that there was no loss for the AIADMKled front.

Published: 14th March 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami  (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Commenting on the exit of DMDK from the AIADMK alliance, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that there was no loss for the AIADMK-led front. “Their politics shows immaturity. If an alliance does not happen between two parties, they normally leave. This is not wrong. But raising allegations against a party is wrong.

We shall give seats for a party based on vote bank only,” said Palaniswami. He further added: “Puthiya Tamilagam party is not in our alliance. They had already snapped ties with us.” Palaniswami had met with the AIADMK’s Salem urban and rural district office bearers on Saturday morning, in Omalur. He also met the AIADMK and PMK candidates there.

When asked about AIADMK cadre protesting against some of the candidates announced, he said that such issues happen in all parties. “Everyone wants to get seats. We will talk to them and pacify them,” he added. Commenting on the NEET exam, he said that the AIADMK remains firm in its stand that it should be scrapped in TN. About DMK’s poll manifesto, he said, “I did not read it fully.

After reading, I will comment about it. We have announced our poll promises well before the DMK released their manifesto. We did what the people were thinking. We waived crop loans not for elections, but considering the problems faced by farmers.” On opinion polls, he said: “We have also proven the opinion polls false during by-elections to Vikravandi and Nanguneri constituencies. The AIADMK will win most of the seats this time too. Are they astrologers to say that the DMK will win 200? People are the best judges and they should decide. We believe they will give us a good judgement.”

TAGS
DMDK AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021
