STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 40,030 

The fresh infections were identified at the end of the examination of 1,075 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday.

Published: 14th March 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Image used for representational purposes only (File| PTI)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry logged 15 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 40,030, a top Health department official said on Sunday.

The fresh infections were identified at the end of the examination of 1,075 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday.

One fatality was reported pushing the toll to 671, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release. The deceased, a 60-year old man, succumbed to the infection at the Government General Hospital in Karaikal, he added.

The patient died of covid pneumonia and ARDS, the Health department director said.

As many as 15 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 per cent and 97.85 per cent respectively, Mohan Kumar said. The union territory had 190 active cases while 39,169 patients had recovered and were discharged so far.

The Health department Director said that 6.45 lakh samples were tested so far and it was found that 5.99 lakh samples were negative. The department has vaccinated so far 12,831 healthcare workers and 4,659 frontline workers in the union territory.

The second phase of vaccination against Covid which began on March 1 to cover those above 60 years and also those above 45 years with comorbidities has benefitted so far 8,675 people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp