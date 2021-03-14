Puducherry reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 40,030 

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry logged 15 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 40,030, a top Health department official said on Sunday.

The fresh infections were identified at the end of the examination of 1,075 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday.

One fatality was reported pushing the toll to 671, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release. The deceased, a 60-year old man, succumbed to the infection at the Government General Hospital in Karaikal, he added.

The patient died of covid pneumonia and ARDS, the Health department director said.

As many as 15 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 per cent and 97.85 per cent respectively, Mohan Kumar said. The union territory had 190 active cases while 39,169 patients had recovered and were discharged so far.

The Health department Director said that 6.45 lakh samples were tested so far and it was found that 5.99 lakh samples were negative. The department has vaccinated so far 12,831 healthcare workers and 4,659 frontline workers in the union territory.

The second phase of vaccination against Covid which began on March 1 to cover those above 60 years and also those above 45 years with comorbidities has benefitted so far 8,675 people.