STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Scuba drivers photograph majestic Whale Shark at Kovalam reef

Kovalam is emerging as an ideal destination for scuba diving, all thanks to artificial reefs deployed in the region by Central Marine Research Institute (CMFRI).

Published: 14th March 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Whale Shark spotted near Kovalam reef.

Whale Shark spotted near Kovalam reef. (Photo | Venkatesh of Ocean Delight Surf & Scuba)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a magical moment for a group of scuba divers on Saturday afternoon. What is a matter of luck even in exotic locations like Maldives, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, was witnessed at Kovalam reef area located 30 km south of Chennai. A giant 'Whale Shark' made a rare appearance and was photographed from touching distance.

Of late, Kovalam is emerging as an ideal destination for scuba diving, all thanks to artificial reefs deployed in the region by Central Marine Research Institute (CMFRI). The fact that Whale Shark has paid a visit shows that the reef area is healthy and breaming with marine life.

Venkatesh, owner of Ocean Delight Surf and Scuba in Kovalam and the people who organized the drive on Saturday, said: "It was our second drive for the day. We anchored our boat near the reef area and prepared for the drive. Out of nowhere, a huge Whale Shark surfaced beneath our boat taking all us by surprise. This time of year is ideal for diving as the sea is calm and water is crystal clear. We had a clear view of the Shark both from the surface and underwater. All of us swam alongside the gentle giant as long as we could. Clicked a few pictures and videos."

Bengaluru-based professional diving instructor Neha Contractor, who was also part of a diving group, said she had dived in several popular locations across the world, but Kovalam is as good as it gets. "Recently, we went scuba diving in Maldives waters, but didn't find a single Whale Shark. Locations like Maldives, Lakshadweep, Indonesia, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are for big ticket players. But places like Kovalam are less known and need to be popularised and protected. We spent nearly six minutes with the Whale Shark. It's a mesmerizing experience."

Despite its immense size, Whale Sharks pose no threat to humans. They feed by swimming through nutrient-rich water with its huge mouth open, and through a filtration process captures large quantities of zoo- and phytoplankton, krill, roe, small crustaceans, squid and fish.

Joe K Kizhakudan, officer-in-charge of Kovalam Field Laboratory, CMFRI and the person who deployed the artificial reefs in the region 3-4 years back, said the reef area has really matured with good growth of natural corals and plankton. "An assessment conducted recently shows presence of several commercially viable fishes like snapers, scads, perches, seerfish, seabass, croakers, trevalies and other perches, besides ornamental fishes. Spotting Whale Sharks would be more regular now."

People like Venkatesh deserve appreciation considering the fact that he kept the reef area free of ghost fishing nets and convinced local fishermen not to indulge in unsustainable fishing practises for their own good.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kovalam reef Whale Shark Scuba drivers
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp