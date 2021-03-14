STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu records 10 day high of 759 Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu has been reporting over 500 cases a day since March 5, with recoveries being on the lower side as against the earlier trend of outnumbering fresh infections.

Published: 14th March 2021 10:35 PM

Coronavirus

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 294 cases being reported, aggregating 2,38,820 till date. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 700-mark on Sunday as the state reported 759 cases and four deaths. This takes the Covid tally to 8,59,726 and toll to 12,547. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,870, after 547 people were discharged.

The number of new cases reported in the State has seen an upward trajectory since March 5 when the 543 cases were clocked, causing concern.

The number of new cases reported from Chennai are also on the rise, the capital reporting 294 cases, and one death on the day. After 261 people were discharged, the city had 1,979 active cases.

Cases in neighbouring districts of Chennai are also increasing steadily. While Chengalpattu reported 63 cases, Kancheepuram reported 27 and Tiruvallur 42 new cases.

Only Kallakurichi reported zero new cases while 19 other districts reported less than 10 fresh cases on the day. Meanwhile, one passenger who arrived in the state from the UAE tested positive for Covid.
The state tested 67,269 samples and 67,087 people on the day. The State has increased testing and surveillance over the past month. 

On March 7, just a week ago, the state had tested 55,116 samples and 54,841 people. On that day, 567 people tested positive and the number of active cases stood just below the 4K-mark at 3,997. Chennai reported 251 new cases that day, while Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Tirupathur reported 0 new cases and 22 other districts reported less than 10 new cases. 

Meanwhile, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health on Sunday, all the deceased had comorbid conditions.

