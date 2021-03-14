TN Assembly elections: Kalaignar TV is the campaign star

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Allegations, accusations, charges, and counter-charges, all are common during election campaigns. Yet, most politicians or parties do not take the time to respond to such statements. Even if they do, it’s hardly backed by facts. A few DMK functionaries, however, chose a creative way to respond to one such allegation put forth by minister Jayakumar.

On Friday, campaigning in Royapuram which is represented by Jayakumar in Assembly for over a decade DMK cadre took out a two kilometre long road parade. The star of the parade was no leader, but four television sets given by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi as part of his poll promise way back in 2006.

The TV sets were tied up to a mini-van, and were playing videos and music. All because Jayakumar had thrown open a challenge that he would give Rs 1 lakh reward to anyone who can show him even one free TV that is still in working condition.

IN a recent press meet, he had said, “Mixers and grinders given by our party are still used everywhere. But, is anyone using the TV given by DMK anymore?” Stating that the TVs were of poor quality, he said the freebie was a waste of money. DMK candidate for Royapuram, Ra Murthy, took up the challenge. With thousands, he marched around the area with TVs. It’s only a matter of time before Jayakumar returns the fire.