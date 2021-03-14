TN Minister booked for allegedly threatening flying squad in Thoothukudi

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Nalatinputhur police in Thoothukudi on Sunday have registered an FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju for allegedly deterring a flying squad officer from discharging his duties on Friday. Raju could not be reached for a response.

Flying squad head and Highways Department junior engineer (NABARD&Rural) Marimuthu had lodged a complaint with Nalatinputhur police station against the minister, accusing him of verbally abusing and threatening him when the squad searched his vehicle at Uthupatti diversionon on Friday.

Acting on the complaint, Nalatinputhur police registered an FIR under Sections 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued an order transferring Marimuthu to the Vilathikulam constituency at 10.30pm on Saturday night. However, District Election Officer and Collector Dr K Senthil Raj cancelled the transfer order and posted Marimuthu him at the Kovilpatti constituency.

Marimuthu told The New Indian Express that he had joined Vilathikulam constituency on Sunday as per the transfer notification issued on Saturday night. "I received a phone call from District Revenue Officer Kannabiran at around 11.40 am on Sunday about the cancellation of the transfer and was asked to join Kovilpatti again", he said, adding that one flying squad member was sent to Vilathikulam from Kovilpatti to accommodate him.

Efforts to contact DRO Kannabiran, who was appointed to inquire the case, proved futile.