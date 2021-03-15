36 more students test positive in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: As many as 36 students and a teacher tested positive for Covid-19 at a private school in Ammapettai on Sunday, taking the total count to 56. On Saturday, 20 students tested positive. The Samples of the contacts of the students are being taken. District Collector M Govinda Rao, who visited Ammapettai town panchayat, inspected the medical camp conducted there. Talking to reporters, he said that besides the health camp at Ammapettai, special camps have been arranged at 24 villages from where the students hail and screening of the public in these villages is being undertaken. The students who tested positive have been admitted to Thanjavur and Tiruvarur medical college hospitals.

A special team has been formed under the guidance of Tashildars to investigate how such a large cluster was formed in Ammapettai and to monitor 436 schools in the district to ensure Covid-19 protocols are being followed, he added. Later, Roa visited Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and interacted with the school students admitted in the hospital through video call. He said that most of the students were asymptomatic.