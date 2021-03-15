CM Palaniswami declares Rs 47 lakh movable assets ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday declared movable assets worth over Rs 47 lakh while filing his nomination for the April 6 Assembly polls from Edapadi constituency and said he had no immovable assets in his name.

He also stated that his wife's movable asstes were Rs 1,04,11,631 and that of the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) was Rs 50.21 lakh.

He declared immovable assets in his wife's name at Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 2.10 crore under the HUF, including ancestral property.

He owed a "hand loan" of Rs 15 lakh to an individual, according to the affidavit.

According to his 2016 poll affidavit, the AIADMK Joint Coordinator's movable assets then stood at over Rs 12.83 lakh and he had immmovable assets worth Rs 1.97 crore.

ALSO WATCH:

He owed the government no dues, including on the Income Tax and GST fronts and stated Agriculture as his profession in his affidavit submitted on Monday.

There were no pending cases against him while he said "Not Applicable" to the total number of cases in which he has been convicted.

The chief minister is seeking a third straight term from his native Edapadi constituency, from where he has won in 1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016.

He has been in the state cabinet since 2011 when the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa led her party to a massive win over arch rival DMK.