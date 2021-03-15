Dharmapuri district Congress unit passes resolution against TNCC over seat allocation

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Showing signs of a clear rift in the DMK-led alliance in Dharmapuri, the district Congress unit convened an emergency meeting on Sunday and passed a resolution condemning the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) for its “failure” to field its own candidate in the district. Further, the Congress cadre also refused to work with the DMK for campaigning “unless due courtesy is given” to them.

During the meeting, presided by Congress district president Kovi Sittarasu, the members condemned the TNCC for not negotiating for seats in Dharmapuri. As per the seat allocation in the alliance, the DMK is slated to contest in Pennagaram, Palacode, Dharmapuri and Pappireddipatti seats, while the reserved constituency of Harur was allocated to the CPM.

A senior party member said that the Congress was not allocated any seats in the Lok Sabha, Assembly or local body polls over the past 25 years, which led to dismay among the party members. The Congress cadre also sought the resignation of all office-bearers in the district unit, if the Congress is not allocated any seats in the future.