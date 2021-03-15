STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamal Haasan files nomination in Coimbatore South, vows to turn it into model constituency

Kamal said Coimbatore is close to his heart because the region had helped him scale up in his life and he has fond memories of it

Published: 15th March 2021 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 06:03 PM

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan filing his nomination papers to contest the upcoming election from Coimbatore South constituency on Monday. (Express Photo | U Rakesh Kumar)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After filing his nomination papers to contest the Coimbatore South constituency on Monday, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan vowed to make the assembly segment a model constituency in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, the founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam listed out several issues in the constituency, such as drinking water problems, bad roads and drainage woes, among others.

INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls

He said, "Many problems have been left unaddressed in the constituency but I will make efforts to make it a model segment by equipping it with all the basic amenities. On the whole, the Coimbatore region is in dire need of airport expansion, metro rail and road expansion."

Kamal said Coimbatore is close to his heart because the region had helped him scale up in his life and he has fond memories of it.

When asked about the one thing his party has that others do not, Kamal said he has honesty. "Some parties are working towards destroying communal harmony in Coimbatore. But I will not let it happen," Kamal said, adding that politics is not a business but a duty.

