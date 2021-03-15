STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2021: DMK chief MK Stalin decalres Rs 4.94 crore movable assets

In his 2016 poll affidavit, Stalin had stated that his movable assets were Rs 80.33 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 3.33 crore.

Published: 15th March 2021 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK President M K Stalin on Monday declared he had movable assets of a litte over Rs 4.94 crore as part of his nomination papers filed for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

His immovable assets of land and residential buildings were valued at Rs 2.24 crore.

Stalin, leading the charge of an umbrella opposition bloc with an aim to unseat the ruling AIADMK that has been in power for a decade now, stated in his poll affidavit that his wife's movable assets stood at Rs 30,52,854.

The DMK chief had no vehicle in his name while his wife possessed Rs 24.77 lakh worth old gold jewels, the affidavit said.

He has Rs 50,000 as cash in hand.

He owed no dues to banks or government agencies and had no other liabilities, he said.

He declared his source of income from MLA salary, bank deposits and rent.

Meanwhile, Stalin's son Udhayanidhi, fielded in the polls for the first time ever this year on behalf of the party, declared Rs 21.13 crore movable assets, including a 2016 model four-wheeler with a 'procurement price' of Rs 1.77 crore.

He had immovable assets valued a Rs 6.54 crore, the DMK Youth Wing chief stated in his poll affidavit submitted during the nomination for the Chepauk-Triplicane segment in the city.

