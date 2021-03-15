Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami files nomination papers in home turf of Edappadi

By Express News Service

SALEM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami filed his nomination papers for the Edappadi assembly constituency here on Monday.

He is contesting for the seventh time in the constituency. Earlier, he contested from here in 1989, 1991, 1996, 2006, 2011 and 2016 and won four times in 1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016.

At around 1.20 pm on Monday, the CM filed his nomination at the Edappadi tahsildar office. Edappadi assembly constituency returning officer Dhanalingam received the nomination papers from the Chief Minister.

Speaking to mediapersons after filing his nomination, Palaniswami said that in 1989, former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa gave him a chance to contest in Edappadi for the first time.

"After that, many times she gave me a chance to contest again and made me MLA, MP and a Minister. I had fulfilled all the promises made to the people of Edappadi including new arts and science college, polytechnic college and BEd college, by-pass road, primary health centres, schools and mini-clinic," he added.

Replying to a question on whether six free gas cylinders have failed to make an impact among the public, the Chief Minister said, "After the election results were announced, we will come to know whether our election promises including six free LPG cylinders created an impact among people or not. All the states in India are running the government with debts. We implement welfare schemes for people without any hindrance. The AIADMK alliance is a powerful alliance in this election."

"We said in our election manifesto that we will urge the Union government to withdraw the CAA. We are only protecting minorities. Our election manifesto reflects the people's thoughts," Chief Minister added.