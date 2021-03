By Express News Service

A quick glance at the list of items seized on Sunday

5,472

liquor bottles worth Rs 1.5 lakh seized by flying squads at Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore

Rs 58.39

lakh seized so far by flying squads in Coimbatore

Rs 1.10 crore

cash, and gold and silver utensils worth `28 lakh seized so far by flying squads in Cuddalore

Rs 31.47L

seized so far by flying squads in Theni district

Rs 45.43L

cash, silver worth Rs 6.39L seized so far in Krishnagiri

Rs 1.97

cr worth jewels seized in Pondy