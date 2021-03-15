STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu elections 2021: 'We are noticed only during poll bugle', say Sri Lankan refugees

While voting rights may not be a panacea to all their problems, the refugees believe they would be able to voice their demands better.

Published: 15th March 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

A child at a camp for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees near Vellore

A child at a camp for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees near Vellore. (File photo| S Dinesh, EPS)

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Even though the hue and cry to ensure justice for Sri Lankan Tamils have been a recurring feature in the State’s politics for many decades now, their kith and kin right in our backyard continue to be neglected.

Come elections, almost every political party invariably blames its rivals for inaction during the Sri Lankan civil war. But, for around one lakh Sri Lankan refugees living in the State, little has changed, as a slew of demands on citizenship et al remain unmet.

"Sri Lankan Tamils are needed only for election campaigning here. But for many decades, no party has championed the cause of welfare for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees," says the leader of a refugee camp here. While the State government provides them with free education, healthcare, ration and a modest allowance, a lack of basic amenities plague the refugees.

For instance, a refugee camp at Pooluvapatti in the district, housing about 300 families, is filled with dilapidated houses. The refugees, who carry out repairs of their clay-tiled houses on their own, complain of discrimination by the government.

According to the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, a total of 58,843 Lankan Tamil refugees live in 108 camps in the State, while 34,135 others live as non-camp refugees. While voting rights may not be a panacea to all their problems, the refugees believe they would be able to voice their demands better.

S Bala Murugan, general secretary of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, points to a lack of domestic refugee law in India. "They are being treated with a step-motherly attitude by the government even after several recommendations on granting citizenship. This is ethnic discrimination," he rued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2021 Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu Assembly polls Sri Lankan Tamils Sri Lankan refugees
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp