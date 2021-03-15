Thanjavur school Covid-19 cluster: 4 more test positive

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Four more people linked to the Ammapettai school in Thanjavur district tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. With this, the number of Covid patients linked to the cluster has increased to 62. Test results of 230 others is still awaited and the school has been closed.

The four new patients are parents of students who had already tested positive. Earlier 57 students and one staff member at the Ammapettai Girls' Higher Secondary school were found to be infected with Covid-19. With contacts of the students spread across 24 villages, intensive door-to-door surveillance has been undertaken to identify symptomatic people and contain the spread of the cluster.

The cluster came to light last week when a symptomatic student was identified during a routine thermal check at the entrance to the school. The student's samples were lifted and found to test positive for the coronavirus. Following this, samples of staff and all the students from Classes 9, 10 and 12, for whom classes were being conducted, were collected. Samples were also collected from the students' contacts, including their parents. According to sources, 1,450 samples were collected and sent for testing.

M Govinda Rao, the district collector, visited the school on Saturday and ordered its closure for 14 days. He also inspected the disinfecting of the class rooms and ordered a team to investigate how the cluster developed.

Meanwhile, Dr R Narayanababu, Director of Medical Education, visited Thanjavur Medical college hospital where 48 of the 57 students, a staff member and four parents are being treated. After interacting with the students, he said their lungs were unaffected and they only had fever which had subsided.

Meanwhile, 15 people, including 11 students and four faculty members of Government College of Engineering in Srirangam, tested positive on Monday, taking the total of people in the institution to test positive to 16.

"On Sunday, after one student tested positive, samples were collected from 250 of his contacts, including faculty," said Dr Ram Ganesh, Deputy Director of Health Services Tiruchy.

"Of these samples, 15 tested positive on Monday. A total of 250 more samples were collected from the college on Monday. The college has also been shut on orders of Collector S Sivarasu and will remain closed for at least 10 days," he added.