STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur school Covid-19 cluster: 4 more test positive

Earlier 57 students and one staff member at the Ammapettai Girls' Higher Secondary school were found to be infected with Covid-19.

Published: 15th March 2021 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Four more people linked to the Ammapettai school in Thanjavur district tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. With this, the number of Covid patients linked to the cluster has increased to 62. Test results of 230 others is still awaited and the school has been closed. 

The four new patients are parents of students who had already tested positive. Earlier 57 students and one staff member at the Ammapettai Girls' Higher Secondary school were found to be infected with Covid-19. With contacts of the students spread across 24 villages, intensive door-to-door surveillance has been undertaken to identify symptomatic people and contain the spread of the cluster. 

The cluster came to light last week when a symptomatic student was identified during a routine thermal check at the entrance to the school. The student's samples were lifted and found to test positive for the coronavirus. Following this, samples of staff and all the students from Classes 9, 10 and 12, for whom classes were being conducted, were collected. Samples were also collected from the students' contacts, including their parents. According to sources, 1,450 samples were collected and sent for testing. 

M Govinda Rao, the district collector, visited the school on Saturday and ordered its closure for 14 days. He also inspected the disinfecting of the class rooms and ordered a team to investigate how the cluster developed.

Meanwhile, Dr R Narayanababu, Director of Medical Education, visited Thanjavur Medical college hospital where 48 of the 57 students, a staff member and four parents are being treated. After interacting with the students, he said their lungs were unaffected and they only had fever which had subsided.

Meanwhile, 15 people, including 11 students and four faculty members of Government College of Engineering in Srirangam, tested positive on Monday, taking the total of people in the institution to test positive to 16.

"On Sunday, after one student tested positive, samples were collected from 250 of his contacts, including faculty," said Dr Ram Ganesh, Deputy Director of Health Services Tiruchy.

"Of these samples, 15 tested positive on Monday. A total of 250 more samples were collected from the college on Monday. The college has also been shut on orders of Collector S Sivarasu and will remain closed for at least 10 days," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thanjavur Thanjavur school cluster
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp