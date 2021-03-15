STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two college students test positive for Covid-19 in Tiruchy

Sources said that a special meeting would be organised with the heads of all educational institutions to discuss the preventive measures to be taken and the need to adhere to Covid guidelines.

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A student from a private college tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and another government-college student tested positive earlier this week. Following this, the district administration has stepped up Covid precautionary measures. According to sources, the college administration has announced leave for three days during which the premises would be sanitised. It has asked the students to take up Covid test and announced to set up a special camp in the premises. On Sunday, swab samples of about 250 students from the government college were taken in the special camp organised there. Contact tracing is being taken up, said an official from the health department.

Talking to TNIE, District Collector S Sivarasu, said, "Based on the results of samples collected from the 250 students, we will further measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Students from the private college will also be tested soon." Sources said that a special meeting would be organised with the heads of all educational institutions to discuss the preventive measures to be taken and the need to adhere to Covid guidelines.

The district has been witnessing a gradual increase in the number of Covid positive cases in the last week. According to sources from the health department, 15 cases were registered on Sunday alone, while the number was 80 on Thursday. As on Sunday, 96 cases were recorded.

Police cite the sudden increase in cases to lack of compliance to wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Police Commissioner J Loganathan, said, "People who do not wear masks in public places will be slapped a fine of Rs 200. In the last three days, more than 500 people were fined." He added that announcements regarding Covid guidelines were made in public-gathering places using police patrol vehicles.

