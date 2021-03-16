STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rangasamy gheraoed by partymen after seat of sitting NR Congress MLA given to BJP in Puducherry

Though neither the BJP nor NR Congress have officially announced the constituencies allocated to each as yet, the leaders of both parties have reportedly reached an understanding on the seats

Published: 16th March 2021 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

AINRC president N Rangasamy with BJP State president Saminathan after signing poll pact in Puducherry. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman/EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Chief Minister and NR Congress President N Rangasamy was gheraoed at Kadirgamam by partymen from Mannadipet constituency over news of the seat having gone to the BJP in the alliance. Supporters of sitting MLA T P R Selvam of the NR Congress were upset over the denial of opportunity to him for contesting the seat he had won in 2016 as well as 2011.

Though neither the BJP nor NR Congress have officially announced the constituencies allocated to each as yet, the leaders of both parties have reportedly reached an understanding on the seats. With Rangasamy giving the A and B form to official candidates as endorsement at the Appapaiyasamy temple, everything became clear.

Finding that Mannadipet was not in the NR Congress list, party cadres blocked Rangasamy’s car at the entrance of the Murugan temple at Kadirkamam, where he went to offer prayers before leaving for Yanam to file nominations to contest the seat. While some partymen surrounded his car, others lay on the road in front of his car and demanded that the constituency be allotted to Selvam.

ALSO READ: Confusion prevails as BJP, Congress yet to finalise list of candidates in Puducherry

Former minister A Namasivayam who quit the Congress and joined the BJP is likely to contest from here. Namasivayam changed his constituency from Villianur to Mannadipet in the apprehension that minorities in Villianur will not vote for him as he joined the BJP.

With Namasivayam preferring Mannadipet, the two-time sitting member T P R Selvam of the N R Congress lost his constituency. Selvam was in tears last evening when he met his supporters who were of the opinion that he should contest as an independent if Rangasamy failed to allot the seat to him.

Demanding that the Mannadipet seat be allotted to Selvam, the N R Congress volunteers blocked the car of Rangasamy. He pacified them and advised them not to function against the party as there would be other opportunities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry elections NR Congress N Rangasamy
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp