Stalin: DMK manifesto has been copied by others

While listing out the highlights of the DMK poll manifesto, party chief MK Stalin on Monday alleged that their ideas had been copied by others.

Published: 16th March 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: While listing out the highlights of the DMK poll manifesto, party chief MK Stalin on Monday alleged that their ideas had been copied by others. He was campaigning in Tiruvarur for the DMK alliance candidates, including Poondi S Kalaivanan (Tiruvarur), S K Vedarathinam (Vedaranyam) and CPI’s Marimuthu (Tiruthuraipoondi).

Monthly allowance for women, enhancement of assistance for senior citizens, waiver of education loans and waiver of cooperative loans for farmers were some of the key promises. Stalin said these assurances had figured in the AIADMK’s manifesto as well. Stating that former CM and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi had waived Rs 7,000 crore cooperative farm loans, he questioned why the government had not announced its loan waiver in the last four years. 

