Tamil Nadu elections: A transect walk through Tiruchy west

AIADMK’s footsoldier V Padmanathan to face DMK’s veteran KN Nehru in the constituency 

Published: 16th March 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Tiruchy Central Bus Stand | M K Ashok Kumar

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The relationship that Tiruchy and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) share is a special one, as the place has served as a ‘turning point location’, where the party announced its decision to enter electoral politics, back in 1956, under the leadership of CN Annadurai. A week ago, bringing the historic place back to prominence, the DMK organised its massive public meeting in Tiruchy, in which lakhs of cadre took part. The man of the evening was KN Nehru, DMK’s principal secretary, who brought in a sea of humanity, and is contesting from Tiruchy West constituency. AIADMK has pitted V Padmanathan (56), Tiruchy Urban District Secretary of Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Peravai, a new entrant, against the DMK leader. He is a small-time businessman and resident of Karumandapam in the city. 

A look into the past

KN Nehru (68), who started out as a local politician in Lalgudi rose through the ranks to become DMK’s district secretary, the post he has held for three decades. Known for his fieldwork and organising skills, Nehru conducted the Dravidian major’s biggest conferences and events in the temple city. After Stalin took over as the president of the party, Nehru got elevated as principal secretary. Though Nehru presently has an ‘aura of invincibility’ in Tiruchy West, he was defeated from here in 2011 Assembly election and also in the bypoll a few months later. Nehru lost to AIADMK’s former minister late N Mariam Pitchai in 2011 Assembly poll and then to the same party’s current district secretary M Paranjothi in the bypoll that followed. However, in the Assembly elections in 2016, Nehru bounced back and defeated AIADMK’s R Manoharan, former government whip, with a victory margin of 25,000 votes.

Since then, Nehru has been having a good rapport with the people of his constituency. During the Covid-induced lockdown, he reached out to the people and provided them with essentials. When thousands of Muslim people sat on a continuous protest at the Uzhavar Santhai against CAA a year ago, Nehru visited the spot and gave them his regards. On the other hand, his opponent, Padmanathan, a supporter of minister Vellamandi N Natarajan, has rich experience in grassroots level political works of more than 30 years. In AIADMK, he held a post in the students’ wing and then went on to become the secretary of 45th ward in the city. 

As Padmanathan belongs to the Mukkulathor community, AIADMK functionaries claim that the community has a considerable vote share in the constituency which could play in his favour. As far as the demands of the people are concerned, the want of an integrated bus terminus, completion of the Railway Over Bridge near Junction, beautification of Uyyakondan canal, and so on remain.

Caste & community composition

The constituency vastly consists of voters from Muthuraja, Mukkulathor, Christian, and Muslim communities. Since 1991 election, the DMK has had its representative for 4 times while the AIADMK has won 2 times from the constituency. Apart from the Dravidian behemoths, Makkal Needhi Maiam’s (MNM) ally Tamilaga Makkal Jananayaga Katchi has fielded Royal Siddiq as its candidate and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is in the AMMK alliance has fielded R Abdullah Hassan 

