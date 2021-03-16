STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN Assembly polls: Hot seat - RK Nagar

A detailed look at the problems plaguing the Constituencies in Chennai

Published: 16th March 2021 05:15 AM

MLC polls, voting, election

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

A detailed look at the problems plaguing the Constituencies in Chennai

KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY

  • Late CM J Jayalalithaa won twice from here
  • The constituency remains an AIADMK stronghold as the party has won in 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016 from here
  • R S Rajesh  from AIADMK will contest from here
  • J J Ebenesar from DMK will contest from here
  • Fazil from MNM will contest from here
  • In 2019, some women from Tondiarpet protested against lack of water in the area 

Voter woes

  •  Burning of garbage in Kodungaiyur dumpyard
  •  Bio-mining project at dumpyard which is still on back burner

