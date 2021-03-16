TN Assembly polls: Hot seat - RK Nagar

A detailed look at the problems plaguing the Constituencies in Chennai
KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY
- Late CM J Jayalalithaa won twice from here
- The constituency remains an AIADMK stronghold as the party has won in 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016 from here
- R S Rajesh from AIADMK will contest from here
- J J Ebenesar from DMK will contest from here
- Fazil from MNM will contest from here
- In 2019, some women from Tondiarpet protested against lack of water in the area
Voter woes
- Burning of garbage in Kodungaiyur dumpyard
- Bio-mining project at dumpyard which is still on back burner