TN records 835 new Covid cases, four deaths in a day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu continued to rise on Monday, with 835 more people testing positive, and four succumbing to the disease. Of the new cases, 317 are in Chennai alone. The city has 1,973 people undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Coimbatore, meanwhile, reported 70 new cases. In Thanjavur district, four more people linked to Ammapettai School tested positive, taking the number of infectees linked to the cluster to 62.

Across Tamil Nadu, 8,60,562 people have tested positive, and 12,551 have succumbed so far. The State has a test positivity rate of 1.3 per cent.