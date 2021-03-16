STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Voting made easy with new polling booths

Saving tribals of Bettamugilalam panchayat from taking arduous treks on hilly terrain to exercise their franchise, four new polling booths have been set up for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Published: 16th March 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Saving tribals of Bettamugilalam panchayat from taking arduous treks on hilly terrain to exercise their franchise, four new polling booths have been set up for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The polling booths, which are set to come up at Aalapatti, Kadamabakuttai, Kaaligattam and Kottayur Kollai in the panchayat, would save dangerous treks through the forest all the way to Bettamugilalam village dozens of kilometres away. For instance, from Aalapatti and Kadambakuttai, residents had to walk seven and ten kilometres, respectively, to Bettamugilalam village using a shortcut through the forest. Meanwhile, the actual distances on road are in the range of 15 to 40 km.

TNIE had published a story detailing the struggles of the tribals in reaching their polling booths in April 2019.  Recounting the laborious treks, J Murugesan, a 35-year-old resident of Kadamabakuttai village, said that voters used to pack food for their journey to the polling booths, which typically took well over three hours.

However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the district administration had deployed vehicles to transport voters from the tribal villages to the polling booth. For the local body polls in 2020, villagers from Kadambakuttai were transported to Aalapatti, where a polling booth was set up.

After the proposal for setting up the new polling booths was cleared by the Election Commission of India, officials on poll duty would now have to take considerable effort to navigate the remote areas. A senior revenue official said that government staff on poll duty would be using donkeys to carry EVMs to Kadambakuttai, whereas a vehicle, with a four-wheel-drive feature, would be used to transport the machines from Marandahalli to Aalapatti, located 7 km uphill.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assembly polls polling booths Bettamugilalam panchayat
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp