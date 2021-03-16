‘What vote? We are bothered more about our daily bread’: Tiruchy destitutes

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A single vote can, sometimes, change the political equations in an election and therefore, the district administration is taking innovative steps to spread the importance of suffrage.

However, printing messages on milk packets or taking out awareness rallies to draw maximum number of voters to the polling stations on April 6 make the least impact on a few thousands of people -- these are the homeless people who do not have any voter identity card or other documents.

Many of these undocumented voters or homeless citizens bother least about the election fever and claim that they are more worried about earning their daily bread.

"I left my home years ago following disagreements with my stepmother. So, I am not having any identity card or other document with me. I usually do manual jobs at the Gandhi market or other places and sleep in front of some shop. Why should I be bothered about the election when I don't have any vote," says Muthusamy (43), a homeless person.

Even those having identity cards claim that they are not interested in casting their vote owing to various reasons. Says K Parthasarthy (67), a homeless person from Thanjavur and current resident of Srirangam,

"If I go back to my home, I would have to face my relatives and others. Since I am living like a beggar, they would be ashamed of me. Apart from this, the other voters would not be comfortable if I stand in the queue with them as I don't even have a neat dress. They might even worry whether I am infected by Covid-19 or some virus. To avoid all such unpleasant situations, I will not be going to the polling station."

While identity cards and other personal issues are the major reasons for several homeless persons to ignore the election, some of them say suffrage would continue to remain out of their reach.

Says Kanchana (40), a homeless woman, "Even if we are interested in casting our vote, who will issue us identity cards? We do not stay in one particular place. Sometimes, I sleep under the Aristo bridge, and sometimes, at railway station or bus stand. Therefore, people like us are more worried about food and shelter and not voting."