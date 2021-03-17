8000 set top boxes seized at Gorimedu border check post by Election department

PUDUCHERRY: The Election department has seized 8000 Chinese made set top boxes from a lorry at Gorimedu border in Puducherry on Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Electoral Officer Shurbir Singh said that a truck carrying 8000 set top boxes worth Rs 68 lakhs has been intercepted at Gorimedu Check post at 3.30 p.m on March 16 by the Flying squad of Returning Officer –III Mohamad Mansoor. The vehicle along with the goods have been handed over to D Nagar police station, where it is now stationed, said the CEO

The seizure has been made on suspicion that the consignment is for inducement of voters for the polls, sources said. These set top boxes were sent from Ahmedabad to an address in Thiruvandar Koil. The recipient of the consignment is also the representative of the company that shipped the consignment. Normally MSOs procure settop boxes for sale to consumers. The address for receiving the consignment is vague and different shops are functioning on the address mentioned, while there is no shop or godown of the company found on the lane by the Election department. Besides the set top boxes have been under valued at Rs 800 a piece in the bill, said the source.

The police are inquiring into all aspects of the complaint by the RO-III for registration of case under 171(e) of Indian Penal Code.

Incidentally in the previous 2016 elections some political parties in their manifesto had promised set top boxes to every family if they came to power.

