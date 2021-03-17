BJP functionary resigns, to contest against Thangamani

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: District secretary of BJP’s Namakkal unit S Om Saravanan on Tuesday resigned from the post after the party failed to get the Komarapalayam constituency. He will contest as independent against Electricity Minister P Thangamani.

The development comes a day after L Murugan, president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, claimed that there was no dissent among functionaries over allocation of constituencies, and selection of candidates. Komarapalayam was created during the delimitation exercise in 2008 by carving out Sankagiri and Tiruchengode constituencies.