BJP puts an end to the suspense, declares its last three candidates for Tamil Nadu polls

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BJP put an end to the suspense on Wednesday by announcing candidates for the remaining three constituencies it is fighting in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

A press statement from the party named Dr C Nagesh Kumar for the Thali assembly constituency, Bhojarajan for Udhagamandalam and R Jayaseelan for Vilavancode. With this, the party has announced candidates for all the 20 seats it is contesting as part of the AIADMK-led alliance.

ALSO READ: Murugan, Khushbu Sundar in BJP’s first list of 17 candidates for Tamil Nadu polls

It is said that the delay in announcing the names for these three seats was because the BJP was waiting for the Congress to declare all its candidates. There was talk that Vilavancode Congress MLA Vijayadharani would jump to the BJP if she was denied a ticket by the grand old party. It may be recalled that the BJP gave a ticket to Thiruparankundram DMK MLA Dr S Saravanan who joined the party recently.

However, on Tuesday night, the Congress declared its last set of candidates and named Vijayadharani as its candidate for Vilavancode. Now, all the rumours have been put to an end.