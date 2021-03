By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The Video Surveillance Team in Natham constituency lodged a complaint against AIADMK MLA candidate and former minister Natham R Viswanathan for allegedly distributing cash to voters in Velampatti on Monday.

The officials stated in their complaint that a video had gone viral on social media showing AIADMK cadre placing money on ‘aarthi’ plates of women voters in the village, and Viswanathan himself giving cash to a person during a door-to-door campaign.